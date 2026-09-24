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James Sprunt Community College President resigns after less than a year

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 24, 2026 at 7:02 AM EDT
James Sprunt Community College

James Sprunt Community College President Dr. Shannon Hair has voluntarily resigned after less than a year in the role.

College Board Chair Anita Powers confirmed the resignation following the board's decision in August to place Hair on administrative leave. Hair originally took office in February 2026 as the school's seventh president.

Jeff Taylor will continue to lead the school as acting president to prevent any interruption to campus operations. College officials and the North Carolina Community College System declined to comment further, citing privacy restrictions surrounding personnel matters.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston