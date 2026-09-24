James Sprunt Community College President resigns after less than a year

James Sprunt Community College President Dr. Shannon Hair has voluntarily resigned after less than a year in the role.

College Board Chair Anita Powers confirmed the resignation following the board's decision in August to place Hair on administrative leave. Hair originally took office in February 2026 as the school's seventh president.

Jeff Taylor will continue to lead the school as acting president to prevent any interruption to campus operations. College officials and the North Carolina Community College System declined to comment further, citing privacy restrictions surrounding personnel matters.