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Federal judge denies motion from the City of Washington to dismiss $1 million suit filed by current mayor

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 24, 2026 at 6:34 AM EDT
Ell Hotel

A federal judge has cleared the way for Washington Mayor Ellen Brabo to move forward with a $1 million civil lawsuit against her own city and its former leader. 

U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle rejected a motion from the City of Washington to dismiss the case. Brabo, who owns The Ell Hotel, filed the complaint just days before winning her mayoral seat. She accuses the city and former Mayor Donald Sadler of enacting restrictive zoning amendments and imposing unfair code enforcement to retaliate against her political activity and campaign. 

While the city denies the allegations, Judge Boyle ruled that Brabo provided sufficient claims of First Amendment retaliation, substantive due process, and equal protection violations to push the case into discovery. The court put further decisions regarding Sadler’s individual liability on hold pending an appellate review. 
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston