Different sort of record-breaking hurricane season; longest stretch into a year without one

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season has broken a 112-year-old record for the longest stretch into a year without a single hurricane.

Data from the National Hurricane Center confirms that while six named tropical storms have developed, none have reached the seventy-four mile-per-hour sustained wind threshold required to become a hurricane. This storm drought shatters a milestone dating back to 1914.

Meteorologists attribute the lack of activity to an intense El Niño weather pattern. The system generates hostile, high-altitude wind shear across the Atlantic basin, tearing apart developing tropical disturbances before they can organize. Experts note that overall Atlantic storm activity is tracking more than ninety percent below historical averages.

Forecasters warn that the season runs until November 30th, and conditions could still shift later this fall.