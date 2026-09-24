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Different sort of record-breaking hurricane season; longest stretch into a year without one

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 24, 2026 at 6:48 AM EDT

The 2026 Atlantic hurricane season has broken a 112-year-old record for the longest stretch into a year without a single hurricane. 

Data from the National Hurricane Center confirms that while six named tropical storms have developed, none have reached the seventy-four mile-per-hour sustained wind threshold required to become a hurricane. This storm drought shatters a milestone dating back to 1914. 

Meteorologists attribute the lack of activity to an intense El Niño weather pattern. The system generates hostile, high-altitude wind shear across the Atlantic basin, tearing apart developing tropical disturbances before they can organize. Experts note that overall Atlantic storm activity is tracking more than ninety percent below historical averages. 

Forecasters warn that the season runs until November 30th, and conditions could still shift later this fall. 
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston