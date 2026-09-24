Crystal Coast groups celebrating National Estuaries Week by highlighting vital waterways that define ENC

Environmental groups across the Crystal Coast are celebrating National Estuaries Week by highlighting the vital waterways that define eastern North Carolina.

North Carolina features one of the largest estuarine systems in the country. These critical environments serve as nursery grounds for coastal wildlife and act as natural buffers against severe storms.

The weeklong celebration wraps up this Saturday, September 26th, with a special Estuary Day event at the Old Beaufort Farmers' Market. From 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, visitors can head down to Broad Street to connect with local conservation groups, participate in hands-on activities, and learn how to protect coastal waters.

Saturday also marks National Public Lands Day, which features volunteers hitting local shores for community cleanups. Anyone looking to get involved or find more information on preserving the Crystal Coast can visit the North Carolina Coastal Federation website.