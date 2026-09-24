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Crystal Coast groups celebrating National Estuaries Week by highlighting vital waterways that define ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 24, 2026 at 6:46 AM EDT
North Carolina features one of the largest estuarine systems in the country. These critical environments serve as nursery grounds for coastal wildlife and act as natural buffers against severe storms.
North Carolina Marine and Estuary Foundation
North Carolina features one of the largest estuarine systems in the country. These critical environments serve as nursery grounds for coastal wildlife and act as natural buffers against severe storms. 

Environmental groups across the Crystal Coast are celebrating National Estuaries Week by highlighting the vital waterways that define eastern North Carolina. 

North Carolina features one of the largest estuarine systems in the country. These critical environments serve as nursery grounds for coastal wildlife and act as natural buffers against severe storms. 

The weeklong celebration wraps up this Saturday, September 26th, with a special Estuary Day event at the Old Beaufort Farmers' Market. From 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, visitors can head down to Broad Street to connect with local conservation groups, participate in hands-on activities, and learn how to protect coastal waters. 

Saturday also marks National Public Lands Day, which features volunteers hitting local shores for community cleanups. Anyone looking to get involved or find more information on preserving the Crystal Coast can visit the North Carolina Coastal Federation website. 
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston