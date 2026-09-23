NC Folk Festival 2026 sees record turnout

The North Carolina Folk Festival saw record-breaking attendance this year.

More than 160,000 people gathered in Greensboro over the weekend — 30,000 more than the previous record set last year. The free, three-day music festival featured 44 North Carolina-based bands as well as three national acts.

Artistic Director Savannah Thorne says this year they leaned into the headliner model more than they have in the past.

"St. Paul and the Broken Bones, The Roots and Molly Tuttle, which I think was really successful for us this year," she says. "We had some incredibly large crowds. It was a great way for us to anchor each night in an interesting performance that we knew would be beloved."

Organizers estimate this year’s festival generated more than $20 million in economic impact. Thorne says plans are well underway for NC Folk Fest 2027.

