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Two firefighters hurt while battling 150-acre wildfire in Robeson County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 22, 2026 at 8:24 AM EDT
Authorities say the initial assessment showed the fire at Fulcher's Red Fox Stables was suspicious in nature and the investigation is now being treated as an arson and murder.
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Authorities say the initial assessment showed the fire at Fulcher's Red Fox Stables was suspicious in nature and the investigation is now being treated as an arson and murder.

A massive 150-acre wildfire in Robeson County is now 100 percent contained, but two local first responders remain hospitalized.

The North Carolina Forest Service and 8 mutual aid departments successfully stopped the blaze Monday evening near McMillan Road. Officials confirmed the wildfire was initially sparked by an out-of-control trash fire that spread rapidly across a local bean field amidst ongoing dry conditions.

Two volunteer firefighters with the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department sustained injuries while battling the fast-moving flames and were airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill.

No structural damage has been reported, and authorities are continuing to investigate the exact cause.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston