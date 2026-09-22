Two firefighters hurt while battling 150-acre wildfire in Robeson County

A massive 150-acre wildfire in Robeson County is now 100 percent contained, but two local first responders remain hospitalized.

The North Carolina Forest Service and 8 mutual aid departments successfully stopped the blaze Monday evening near McMillan Road. Officials confirmed the wildfire was initially sparked by an out-of-control trash fire that spread rapidly across a local bean field amidst ongoing dry conditions.

Two volunteer firefighters with the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department sustained injuries while battling the fast-moving flames and were airlifted to a hospital in Chapel Hill.

No structural damage has been reported, and authorities are continuing to investigate the exact cause.

