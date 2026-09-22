State, federal governments suing Martin County paper company over toxic waste contamination

The federal government and the state of North Carolina are suing a Martin County paper company over toxic waste contamination.

The civil lawsuit against Domtar Paper Company alleges decades of dumping untreated toxins like mercury, furans, and dioxins. Officials note the contamination prompted strict fish-consumption advisories in local waterways.

Concurrently, a $1.75 million settlement agreement is awaiting final approval after public comments conclude to fund local wetland and floodplain restoration.

