Greensboro partners with private foundation to upgrade Fisher Park

The project will include a custom sculpture, an accessible pathway and a garden of native plants and trees to improve future canopy.

In 2022, the city of Greensboro adopted a plan to upgrade Fisher Park. But for the past four years there’s been no funding.

Now that’s changing with a private investment from The Contemporary Foundation.

A local architect, artist and engineering firm will help execute the plans, which foundation president and Fisher Park resident Dave Staub said was important to him.

Other park projects around the region are also getting a boost. In Watauga, Rowan, Rockingham and Stanly Counties, local governments recently received grants for various park initiatives from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.