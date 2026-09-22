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Flags lowered to honor decorated 82nd Airborne Division veteran paratrooper

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 22, 2026 at 9:11 AM EDT
North Carolina Department of Administration

All United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities are flying at half-staff today.

Governor Josh Stein ordered the flags lowered from sunrise to sunset to honor Sean Michael Lee, a highly decorated North Carolina military veteran who died earlier this month. Lee served for over 20 years as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division.

Throughout his distinguished career, he helped coordinate the safety of thousands of Afghan allies during the 2021 Kabul evacuation, assisted with field hospital operations in Ukraine, and recently aided local mountain communities during Hurricane Helene relief operations.

His funeral services are being held today in Weddington.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston