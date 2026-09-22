Flags lowered to honor decorated 82nd Airborne Division veteran paratrooper

All United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities are flying at half-staff today.

Governor Josh Stein ordered the flags lowered from sunrise to sunset to honor Sean Michael Lee, a highly decorated North Carolina military veteran who died earlier this month. Lee served for over 20 years as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army's 82nd Airborne Division.

Throughout his distinguished career, he helped coordinate the safety of thousands of Afghan allies during the 2021 Kabul evacuation, assisted with field hospital operations in Ukraine, and recently aided local mountain communities during Hurricane Helene relief operations.

His funeral services are being held today in Weddington.