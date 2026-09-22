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FAA ground stop creates travel headache for North Carolina passengers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 22, 2026 at 8:16 AM EDT
File photo. The communication outage at a vital Philadelphia air traffic control hub caused ripple effects all down the East Coast.
Wikimedia Commons
File photo. The communication outage at a vital Philadelphia air traffic control hub caused ripple effects all down the East Coast.

The massive FAA ground stop caused by a severed fiber optic line in New Jersey has created a travel headache for North Carolina passengers.

The communication outage at a vital Philadelphia air traffic control hub caused ripple effects all down the East Coast. At Raleigh-Durham International and other regional hubs, departure and arrival boards lit up with extensive delays and cancellations, heavily hitting passengers flying American and Delta Airlines.

Federal officials confirm that a primary circuit failure combined with a backup line accidentally cut by a construction crew caused the massive logjam.

While lines have since been repaired, North Carolina travelers are being urged to check their flight status before heading to the gate as airlines work to clear the heavy travel backlog.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston