FAA ground stop creates travel headache for North Carolina passengers

The massive FAA ground stop caused by a severed fiber optic line in New Jersey has created a travel headache for North Carolina passengers.

The communication outage at a vital Philadelphia air traffic control hub caused ripple effects all down the East Coast. At Raleigh-Durham International and other regional hubs, departure and arrival boards lit up with extensive delays and cancellations, heavily hitting passengers flying American and Delta Airlines.

Federal officials confirm that a primary circuit failure combined with a backup line accidentally cut by a construction crew caused the massive logjam.

While lines have since been repaired, North Carolina travelers are being urged to check their flight status before heading to the gate as airlines work to clear the heavy travel backlog.

