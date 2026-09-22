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EPA withdraws environmental guidelines designed to stop PFAS from entering drinking water

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 22, 2026 at 8:28 AM EDT
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. Three chemical companies said Friday, June 2, 2023, that they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS.
AP Photo
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Joshua A. Bickel, File
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. Three chemical companies said Friday, June 2, 2023, that they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS.

The EPA has withdrawn federal environmental guidelines designed to stop toxic PFAS chemicals from entering public drinking water sources.

The decision rolls back multiple guidelines that encouraged states to use the Clean Water Act to clamp down on industrial chemical polluters.

The move deals a heavy blow to North Carolina, where an estimated 3.5 million people—about one in three—drink water contaminated with these "forever chemicals."

Environmental advocates warn that pulling this guidance shifts the massive financial burden of filtering out GenX and other toxic substances away from major polluters and onto local water utilities and taxpayers.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston