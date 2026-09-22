EPA withdraws environmental guidelines designed to stop PFAS from entering drinking water

The EPA has withdrawn federal environmental guidelines designed to stop toxic PFAS chemicals from entering public drinking water sources.

The decision rolls back multiple guidelines that encouraged states to use the Clean Water Act to clamp down on industrial chemical polluters.

The move deals a heavy blow to North Carolina, where an estimated 3.5 million people—about one in three—drink water contaminated with these "forever chemicals."

Environmental advocates warn that pulling this guidance shifts the massive financial burden of filtering out GenX and other toxic substances away from major polluters and onto local water utilities and taxpayers.

