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ENC towing company defending driver after dramatic vehicle fire

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 22, 2026 at 9:37 AM EDT
A heavy-haul tractor operated by Gray's Towing caught fire shortly after pulling onto the highway from Carl Garner Road in Newport. The truck was actively transporting a massive excavator when it suddenly lost power and burst into flames.
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Gray's Towing

A Carteret County towing company is defending its driver after a dramatic vehicle fire drew intense speculation on social media.

A heavy-haul tractor operated by Gray's Towing caught fire shortly after pulling onto the highway from Carl Garner Road in Newport. The truck was actively transporting a massive excavator when it suddenly lost power and burst into flames.

While the driver escaped uninjured, critics online questioned why he didn't attempt to unload and save the expensive construction equipment.

In a public statement, Gray’s Towing forcefully pushed back, clarifying that the truck was entirely disabled and the excavator was locked down with chains. The company emphasized that risking human life to save replaceable machinery is never an option.

Thanks to the quick work of local firefighters, both the trailer and the customer's excavator were completely spared from damage.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston