ENC towing company defending driver after dramatic vehicle fire

A Carteret County towing company is defending its driver after a dramatic vehicle fire drew intense speculation on social media.

A heavy-haul tractor operated by Gray's Towing caught fire shortly after pulling onto the highway from Carl Garner Road in Newport. The truck was actively transporting a massive excavator when it suddenly lost power and burst into flames.

While the driver escaped uninjured, critics online questioned why he didn't attempt to unload and save the expensive construction equipment.

In a public statement, Gray’s Towing forcefully pushed back, clarifying that the truck was entirely disabled and the excavator was locked down with chains. The company emphasized that risking human life to save replaceable machinery is never an option.

Thanks to the quick work of local firefighters, both the trailer and the customer's excavator were completely spared from damage.

