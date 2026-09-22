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Crystal Coast volunteers remove dozens of pounds of litter during weekend beach sweep

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 22, 2026 at 8:46 AM EDT
Volunteers on the Crystal Coast successfully removed dozens of pounds of litter during a weekend beach sweep.
Surfrider Foundation Bogue Banks Chapter
Volunteers on the Crystal Coast successfully removed dozens of pounds of litter during a weekend beach sweep.

Volunteers on the Crystal Coast successfully removed dozens of pounds of litter during a weekend beach sweep.

The Surfrider Foundation Bogue Banks Chapter announced that its crew collected 36 pounds of trash at the Circle Regional Beach Access in Atlantic Beach.

The Surfrider Foundation Bogue Banks Chapter announced that its crew collected 36 pounds of trash at the Circle Regional Beach Access in Atlantic Beach.
Surfrider Foundation Bogue Banks Chapter
The Surfrider Foundation Bogue Banks Chapter announced that its crew collected 36 pounds of trash at the Circle Regional Beach Access in Atlantic Beach.

The local effort was held in celebration of International Coastal Cleanup Day, a global initiative dedicated to removing debris and plastic pollution from shorelines.

Organizers thanked the community members who came out to help protect the local environment.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston