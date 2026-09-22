Crystal Coast volunteers remove dozens of pounds of litter during weekend beach sweep

Volunteers on the Crystal Coast successfully removed dozens of pounds of litter during a weekend beach sweep.

The Surfrider Foundation Bogue Banks Chapter announced that its crew collected 36 pounds of trash at the Circle Regional Beach Access in Atlantic Beach.

Surfrider Foundation Bogue Banks Chapter The Surfrider Foundation Bogue Banks Chapter announced that its crew collected 36 pounds of trash at the Circle Regional Beach Access in Atlantic Beach.

The local effort was held in celebration of International Coastal Cleanup Day, a global initiative dedicated to removing debris and plastic pollution from shorelines.

Organizers thanked the community members who came out to help protect the local environment.

