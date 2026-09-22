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$600 million heading to North Carolina to replace crumbling Marine Corps barracks

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 22, 2026 at 9:27 AM EDT
File: U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason G. Woodworth, commander, Marine Corps Installations Command, along with tour personnel, tours a barracks room on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 17, 2025.
Sgt. Loriann Dauscher
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Marine Corps Installations East
U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Jason G. Woodworth, commander, Marine Corps Installations Command, along with tour personnel, tours a barracks room on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Dec. 17, 2025.

More than $600 million is heading to North Carolina to replace nine crumbling Marine Corps barracks.

The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command has greenlit contracts to level the aging structures at Camp Lejeune and Cherry Point. In their place, crews will build five modern, multistory complexes with more than 1,000 new rooms, shared kitchens, and upgraded utilities.

Traditional military construction usually takes years to clear federal red tape, but this project is moving forward in just months, thanks to a new congressional loophole that lets the Navy swap out failing housing using standard Operations and Maintenance funds.

Naval commanders say cutting the bureaucracy is essential for readiness, arguing that Marines can't focus on training and recovery if their living conditions are falling apart.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston