World War II airman from Vanceboro laid to rest in his hometown after 84 years

An airman from Vanceboro who was killed during World War Two has finally been laid to rest in his hometown, 84 years after he was reported missing in action.

Army Air Forces Captain Marvin Lancaster was just 24 years old when his fighter plane was shot down over Egypt in 1942. For decades, his fate was a mystery, until the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency successfully identified his remains using advanced DNA testing.

On Friday, three generations of family, community members, and a military color guard gathered at Epworth United Methodist Church to give the local hero full military honors. He was buried right next to his parents and siblings.

Family members say his return brings final closure to a story they have carried for nearly a century.