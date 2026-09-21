Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

World War II airman from Vanceboro laid to rest in his hometown after 84 years

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 21, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT

An airman from Vanceboro who was killed during World War Two has finally been laid to rest in his hometown, 84 years after he was reported missing in action.

Army Air Forces Captain Marvin Lancaster was just 24 years old when his fighter plane was shot down over Egypt in 1942. For decades, his fate was a mystery, until the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency successfully identified his remains using advanced DNA testing.

On Friday, three generations of family, community members, and a military color guard gathered at Epworth United Methodist Church to give the local hero full military honors. He was buried right next to his parents and siblings.

Family members say his return brings final closure to a story they have carried for nearly a century.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston