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NCDHHS expands Newborn Screening Program

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published September 21, 2026 at 5:01 PM EDT
A public health scientist in the Newborn Screening Lab.
Courtesy NCDHHS
A public health scientist in the Newborn Screening Lab.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is expanding its Newborn Screening Program.

The State Laboratory for Public Health will now test for Infantile Krabbe Disease and Guanidinoacetate Methyltransferase Deficiency.

That’s on top of the more than 60 other conditions they test North Carolina newborns for.

According to state officials, screening identifies more than 250 babies with disorders each year.

Experts say identifying and treating serious health problems early can help improve outcomes.
Rachel Moody
See stories by Rachel Moody