More than 250 in Pitt County facing layoffs as Truist subsidiary plans to permanently close local facilities

More than 250 Pitt County workers are facing layoffs as Regional Acceptance Corporation plans to permanently close its local facilities.

According to federal WARN notices filed with the state, the Truist Financial subsidiary will eliminate a total of 253 jobs between its operations in Greenville and Winterville. The corporate downsizing follows Truist’s strategic decision to completely exit the near-prime auto lending business.

The job cuts will roll out in phases. The first major wave of employee separations is scheduled to begin this November. The Winterville facility on Beacon Drive will permanently shut down by February, followed by the Greenville location on East Fire Tower Road in July.

Local economic development teams are already stepping in to help those workers find new jobs.