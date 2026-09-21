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More than 250 in Pitt County facing layoffs as Truist subsidiary plans to permanently close local facilities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 21, 2026 at 6:48 AM EDT
Surat Lozowick
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Flickr via Openverse

More than 250 Pitt County workers are facing layoffs as Regional Acceptance Corporation plans to permanently close its local facilities.

According to federal WARN notices filed with the state, the Truist Financial subsidiary will eliminate a total of 253 jobs between its operations in Greenville and Winterville. The corporate downsizing follows Truist’s strategic decision to completely exit the near-prime auto lending business.

The job cuts will roll out in phases. The first major wave of employee separations is scheduled to begin this November. The Winterville facility on Beacon Drive will permanently shut down by February, followed by the Greenville location on East Fire Tower Road in July.

Local economic development teams are already stepping in to help those workers find new jobs.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston