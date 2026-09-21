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First-ever fully autonomous, coast-to-coast flight across the U.S. completed in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 21, 2026 at 7:07 AM EDT

History was made in the skies this week as the first-ever fully autonomous, coast-to-coast flight across the United States was officially completed.

A modified Cessna Caravan, developed by Joby Aviation, successfully traveled 3,199 miles from Concord, California, to the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

The aircraft completed the multi-leg transcontinental journey with zero control inputs from the onboard safety pilot. The software handled everything—from taxiing and takeoff to complex high-altitude navigation and landings. Remote teams monitored the flight from thousands of miles away, watching the plane seamlessly dodge severe thunderstorms and integrate into busy airport traffic.

The historic journey ended with a symbolic low pass near the First Flight Monument at Kitty Hawk—bringing aviation full circle where the Wright brothers first took flight.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston