Difficult marsh rescue early Saturday morning after duck hunter became trapped in Pamlico County duck impoundment

Emergency crews pulled off a difficult marsh rescue early Saturday morning after a duck hunter became trapped in a Pamlico County duck impoundment—a type of man-made, flooded marshland known for thick mud and heavy vegetation.

Responders from Blounts Creek, Aurora, and Pamlico County were called out around 7:00 AM to the Spring Creek Duck Impoundment. The hunter was stranded in a heavily overgrown area more than one mile away from the nearest parking lot.

While the hunter managed to break free right as crews arrived, the dense, thick vegetation made getting out a massive challenge. Firefighters had to navigate the rough marshland to safely pull out the hunter and the initial search team.

Everyone made it out safely and was evaluated on-scene by Pamlico EMS.