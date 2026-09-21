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Difficult marsh rescue early Saturday morning after duck hunter became trapped in Pamlico County duck impoundment

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 21, 2026 at 6:59 AM EDT
Blounts Creek Volunteer Fire Department

Emergency crews pulled off a difficult marsh rescue early Saturday morning after a duck hunter became trapped in a Pamlico County duck impoundment—a type of man-made, flooded marshland known for thick mud and heavy vegetation.

Responders from Blounts Creek, Aurora, and Pamlico County were called out around 7:00 AM to the Spring Creek Duck Impoundment. The hunter was stranded in a heavily overgrown area more than one mile away from the nearest parking lot.

While the hunter managed to break free right as crews arrived, the dense, thick vegetation made getting out a massive challenge. Firefighters had to navigate the rough marshland to safely pull out the hunter and the initial search team.

Everyone made it out safely and was evaluated on-scene by Pamlico EMS.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston