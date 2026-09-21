$10 million gift to NC State will provide completely free path to college for future farmers and agricultural leaders in ENC

A historic $10 million gift to North Carolina State University will soon pave a completely free path to college for future farmers and agricultural leaders in eastern North Carolina.

The university’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences has announced the creation of the Peele Scholars Fund, established by alumnus David Peele. Starting in the fall of 2027, this program will award full-ride scholarships to students from 39 eastern North Carolina counties who are pursuing agricultural majors.

It covers the entire cost of attendance—including tuition, housing, and food—plus extra funding for study abroad, internships, and hands-on research. University officials say the goal is to eliminate financial stress entirely so the next generation can focus on protecting the state's economy and food systems.