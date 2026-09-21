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$10 million gift to NC State will provide completely free path to college for future farmers and agricultural leaders in ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 21, 2026 at 6:54 AM EDT

A historic $10 million gift to North Carolina State University will soon pave a completely free path to college for future farmers and agricultural leaders in eastern North Carolina.

The university’s College of Agriculture and Life Sciences has announced the creation of the Peele Scholars Fund, established by alumnus David Peele. Starting in the fall of 2027, this program will award full-ride scholarships to students from 39 eastern North Carolina counties who are pursuing agricultural majors.

It covers the entire cost of attendance—including tuition, housing, and food—plus extra funding for study abroad, internships, and hands-on research. University officials say the goal is to eliminate financial stress entirely so the next generation can focus on protecting the state's economy and food systems.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston