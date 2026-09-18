Voting rights push kicking off in North Carolina this weekend

A voting rights push is kicking off in North Carolina this weekend. Bishop William J. Barber Second will launch the state leg of his 100 Days of Voter Mobilization tour Saturday night in Fayetteville.

The rally begins at 7:00 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church.

Organizers say the event is part of the "Love Forward Together" initiative. The non-partisan campaign aims to mobilize five million low-wage, infrequent voters across the South and key battleground states using text messaging, phone banks, and door-to-door canvassing.

Fayetteville is just the first stop. The tour will also head to Elizabeth City, Wilson, Winston-Salem, and Durham in the coming weeks.