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Voting rights push kicking off in North Carolina this weekend

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 18, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT
Bishop Barber said, “We are calling on America to ‘love forward’ in this historic moment, to imagine the world we want to build—one that embodies a multiracial democracy where every vote counts, every child has health care, and every community elects leaders of its own choosing.”
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Bishop Barber said, “We are calling on America to ‘love forward’ in this historic moment, to imagine the world we want to build—one that embodies a multiracial democracy where every vote counts, every child has health care, and every community elects leaders of its own choosing.”

A voting rights push is kicking off in North Carolina this weekend. Bishop William J. Barber Second will launch the state leg of his 100 Days of Voter Mobilization tour Saturday night in Fayetteville.

The rally begins at 7:00 p.m. at Crossroads United Methodist Church.

Organizers say the event is part of the "Love Forward Together" initiative. The non-partisan campaign aims to mobilize five million low-wage, infrequent voters across the South and key battleground states using text messaging, phone banks, and door-to-door canvassing.

Fayetteville is just the first stop. The tour will also head to Elizabeth City, Wilson, Winston-Salem, and Durham in the coming weeks.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston