Slight overall improvements, but drought conditions remain a significant concern in ENC

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows that while North Carolina saw slight overall improvements this week, drought conditions remain a significant concern across the eastern half of the state.

Recent scattered rainfall provided localized relief to a few southern coastal communities, but state officials warn that groundwater and soil moisture levels remain stubbornly below normal. The majority of eastern North Carolina is still locked in moderate to severe drought, causing ongoing stress to regional agriculture and keeping wildfire risks elevated.

While a tiny pocket of exceptional drought persists in the state, more than 62 percent of North Carolina continues to experience moderate drought or worse. Environmental officials urge residents across the eastern agricultural basins to follow local water conservation guidelines until sustained, widespread rainfall arrives.