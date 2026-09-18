Sound Rivers has launched an investigation into reports last week of severe sediment pollution muddying the waters of Brices Creek near James City.

Following reports of unusually murky water downstream of multiple construction developments along Highway 70, the Riverkeeping team took to the water in kayaks to locate the source. While state regulators recently inspected the construction sites and found no erosion-control violations, the advocacy group suspects the issue may be dewatering discharge, where builders pump out stormwater basins before sediment can settle.

Because dense, shallow wetlands blocked the team's initial water patrol, investigators are now shifting tactics. Sound Rivers plans to use aerial surveillance and expanded water sampling to track down the pollution source.