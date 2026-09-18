Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sediment pollution muddying the waters of Brices Creek near James City

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 18, 2026 at 6:52 AM EDT
Sound Rivers

Sound Rivers has launched an investigation into reports last week of severe sediment pollution muddying the waters of Brices Creek near James City.

Following reports of unusually murky water downstream of multiple construction developments along Highway 70, the Riverkeeping team took to the water in kayaks to locate the source. While state regulators recently inspected the construction sites and found no erosion-control violations, the advocacy group suspects the issue may be dewatering discharge, where builders pump out stormwater basins before sediment can settle.

Because dense, shallow wetlands blocked the team's initial water patrol, investigators are now shifting tactics. Sound Rivers plans to use aerial surveillance and expanded water sampling to track down the pollution source.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston