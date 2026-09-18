New military aircraft repair complex opens at North Carolina Global TransPark

Officials from the state of North Carolina, the Department of War, and the Navy opened a new repair complex Thursday at the North Carolina Global TransPark.

The 700,000-square-foot facility expands Fleet Readiness Center East's ability to service Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force aircraft.

The 75-acre complex has direct taxiway access to an 11,500-foot runway to streamline maintenance logistics.

FRCE is North Carolina’s largest technical services provider. The depot employs more than 3,900 civilian, military, and contract workers, generating an annual revenue that exceeds $865 million.