Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New military aircraft repair complex opens at North Carolina Global TransPark

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 18, 2026 at 6:55 AM EDT
FRCE

Officials from the state of North Carolina, the Department of War, and the Navy opened a new repair complex Thursday at the North Carolina Global TransPark.

The 700,000-square-foot facility expands Fleet Readiness Center East's ability to service Navy, Marine Corps, and Air Force aircraft.

The 75-acre complex has direct taxiway access to an 11,500-foot runway to streamline maintenance logistics.

FRCE is North Carolina’s largest technical services provider. The depot employs more than 3,900 civilian, military, and contract workers, generating an annual revenue that exceeds $865 million.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston