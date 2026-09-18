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High Point Police launch mental health crisis response team

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published September 18, 2026 at 4:36 PM EDT
High Point.jpeg
WFDD File photo
Chief of Police Curtis Cheeks announced the HOPE Team's launch at a Prosperity, Livability & Safety Committee meeting Thursday, September 18, 2026.

The High Point Police Department is deploying a new alternative crisis response team to better address issues like homelessness, substance use, and mental health.

The help, outreach, prevention and engagement, or HOPE, team will include a licensed social worker and two crisis counselors.

They’ll identify and direct individuals to emergency housing, food assistance, addiction support, and more — resources that Chief of Police Curtis Cheeks says law enforcement isn’t equipped to provide.

"They don’t need a person with a badge and a gun to solve that problem," Cheeks says. "So we wanted to take some time and put in place something that was sustainable and that was a better approach for what we needed here in this community.”

Counselors also conduct behavioral health assessments using a HIPAA-compliant database to keep information private, even from patrol officers.

The goal is to provide frequent 911 callers with long-term help and reduce law enforcement intervention.

Officials say the team will also use non-police vehicles and wear green uniforms to distinguish themselves.

They'll will work both independently and alongside officers, depending on the situation.

For shared cases, Cheeks says HOPE team staff may take the lead if safety allows.
Rachel Moody
See stories by Rachel Moody