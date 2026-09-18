Ferry Division is hosting career fairs to hire temporary workers for upcoming toll operations

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division is hosting three career fairs next week to hire temporary administrative associates for upcoming toll operations.

Positions are entry-level with training provided, featuring a unique schedule of seven days on and seven days off.

The hiring events start Tuesday at the Currituck terminal, moving to Hatteras on Wednesday, and ending Thursday at the Bayview terminal in Bath.

The new positions come after state lawmakers mandated toll collections on all remaining free vehicle ferry routes starting January 1.

Interested applicants can attend a fair or apply online at the N.C. Jobs website.