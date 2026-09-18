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Ferry Division is hosting career fairs to hire temporary workers for upcoming toll operations

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 18, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT
North Carolina ferry passengers can now receive text or email alerts on schedule changes via the new Ferry FINS system.
(Photo: NCDOT)
North Carolina ferry passengers can now receive text or email alerts on schedule changes via the new Ferry FINS system.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ferry Division is hosting three career fairs next week to hire temporary administrative associates for upcoming toll operations.

Positions are entry-level with training provided, featuring a unique schedule of seven days on and seven days off.

The hiring events start Tuesday at the Currituck terminal, moving to Hatteras on Wednesday, and ending Thursday at the Bayview terminal in Bath.

The new positions come after state lawmakers mandated toll collections on all remaining free vehicle ferry routes starting January 1.

Interested applicants can attend a fair or apply online at the N.C. Jobs website.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston