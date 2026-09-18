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Environmental advocacy group challenging dock expansion in the Oriental Town Harbor

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 18, 2026 at 6:59 AM EDT
Sound Rivers

The environmental advocacy group Sound Rivers is challenging a controversial dock expansion proposed by Fulcher’s Point Pride Seafood in the Oriental Town Harbor.

The seafood entity is seeking a coastal management permit to add five new boat slips. However, Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop warns the expansion into the Neuse River would permanently destroy nearly 9,000 square feet of riverbed habitat. Environmental advocates note the project sits adjacent to critical primary nursery areas for blue crab, shrimp, and several finfish species.

Sound Rivers is urging state regulators to deny the permit, pointing to the company's history of environmental violations, which includes a $20,000 unpaid civil penalty for dumping paint chips into the harbor.

Locals have launched a public comment campaign opposing the project.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston