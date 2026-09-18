Environmental advocacy group challenging dock expansion in the Oriental Town Harbor

The environmental advocacy group Sound Rivers is challenging a controversial dock expansion proposed by Fulcher’s Point Pride Seafood in the Oriental Town Harbor.

The seafood entity is seeking a coastal management permit to add five new boat slips. However, Neuse Riverkeeper Samantha Krop warns the expansion into the Neuse River would permanently destroy nearly 9,000 square feet of riverbed habitat. Environmental advocates note the project sits adjacent to critical primary nursery areas for blue crab, shrimp, and several finfish species.

Sound Rivers is urging state regulators to deny the permit, pointing to the company's history of environmental violations, which includes a $20,000 unpaid civil penalty for dumping paint chips into the harbor.

Locals have launched a public comment campaign opposing the project.