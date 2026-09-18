ENC Congressman calling on president to protect regional agriculture during upcoming international trade summit
Eastern North Carolina Congressman Don Davis is calling on President Donald J. Trump to protect regional agriculture during an upcoming international trade summit.
In a formal letter sent ahead of President Trump’s September 24th meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Davis urged the administration to secure a verifiable timeline for China to meet its annual 25-million-metric-ton soybean purchasing commitment.
Davis emphasized that local growers face rising input costs and long-term uncertainty while trying to navigate a ten-percent Chinese tariff.
The congressman said Eastern North Carolina farmers would rather openly compete in a predictable global marketplace than depend on emergency federal trade assistance.