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ENC Congressman calling on president to protect regional agriculture during upcoming international trade summit

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 18, 2026 at 7:03 AM EDT

Eastern North Carolina Congressman Don Davis is calling on President Donald J. Trump to protect regional agriculture during an upcoming international trade summit.

In a formal letter sent ahead of President Trump’s September 24th meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Davis urged the administration to secure a verifiable timeline for China to meet its annual 25-million-metric-ton soybean purchasing commitment.

Davis emphasized that local growers face rising input costs and long-term uncertainty while trying to navigate a ten-percent Chinese tariff.

The congressman said Eastern North Carolina farmers would rather openly compete in a predictable global marketplace than depend on emergency federal trade assistance.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston