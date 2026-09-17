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Triad HBCUs see enrollment increases

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 17, 2026 at 2:47 PM EDT
A photo of Winston-Salem State University's banners on campus
Courtesy Winston-Salem State University
Winston-Salem State University is one of multiple North Carolina HBCUs seeing enrollment growth.

Enrollment in the Triad’s historically Black colleges and universities is on the rise.

The University of North Carolina system as a whole saw enrollment increase by a little more than 1% from last fall. But rates were much higher for HBCUs, like Winston-Salem State University, with a nearly 5% jump.

Chancellor Bonita Brown says the school has been working to raise awareness about WSSU, with things like the bus tour she led when she took office in 2024.

"I literally took one of our wrapped WSSU buses with the band and cheer and the whole admissions department, and we went to high schools all across the state," Brown said. "And so now we're seeing some of those juniors, who were in the audience, they're now here, because of that experience.”

Brown also pointed to expanded online and graduate degree offerings, as well as the fact that HBCU enrollment is surging all over the country.

North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University also saw an enrollment increase of roughly 3%. And North Carolina Central University, an HBCU in Durham, had the highest growth of all schools in the UNC system at about 9%.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz