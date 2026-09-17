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Newport approves one-year freeze on new data centers and crypto mining

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 17, 2026 at 6:49 AM EDT
(Photo: Town of Newport)

Newport is hitting the brakes on data center development.

The Newport Town Council has approved a temporary moratorium on all new data centers, data processing facilities, and cryptocurrency mining operations. The freeze will remain in place for at least one year and applies to both the town and its extraterritorial jurisdiction.

Town leaders say the pause is necessary because the current development ordinance lacks specific rules or infrastructure standards for these massive facilities. Over the next 12 months, officials will study potential environmental and utility impacts while rewriting the town's development codes.

Leaders said this is a temporary planning pause and not a permanent ban on the technology.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston