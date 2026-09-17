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New poll shows North Carolinians support constitutional amendments

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published September 17, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT
Blue and white "vote here" sign
Chuck Burton
/
AP
North Carolina's statewide general election is on November 3, 2026.

A new poll from Elon University shows North Carolinians support three constitutional amendments up for a vote in November.

Two of the amendments on this year’s ballot propose tax limits.

Out of the 800 people Elon University polled last month, 72% supported capping how much local governments can increase property taxes. Two-thirds favored decreasing the maximum state personal income tax from 7% to 3.5%.

Sixty-three percent of people polled supported the third referendum, which would constitutionalize photo ID requirements for all voting formats. Out of the three, it had the highest disapproval rate, though, at 25%.
Rachel Moody
See stories by Rachel Moody