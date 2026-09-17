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Butterball fined $230k for firing employee undergoing chemotherapy

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 17, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT

Turkey processing giant Butterball will pay $230,000 to settle a federal disability lawsuit at its Mount Olive facility.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued the company after a 10-year employee was fired for missing work to undergo chemotherapy for breast cancer.

Federal officials say the worker requested leave, but it was never approved by Butterball’s third-party benefits administrator. The company then fired her for violating its attendance policy. The E-E-O-C says employers cannot pass off their legal obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act to outside vendors.

Under the 2-year settlement, Butterball will pay the worker $135,000 in compensatory damages, $18,000 in back pay, and $77,000 for legal expenses. They must also appoint a dedicated liaison to help workers handle benefit claims.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston