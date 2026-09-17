Butterball fined $230k for firing employee undergoing chemotherapy

Turkey processing giant Butterball will pay $230,000 to settle a federal disability lawsuit at its Mount Olive facility.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued the company after a 10-year employee was fired for missing work to undergo chemotherapy for breast cancer.

Federal officials say the worker requested leave, but it was never approved by Butterball’s third-party benefits administrator. The company then fired her for violating its attendance policy. The E-E-O-C says employers cannot pass off their legal obligations under the Americans with Disabilities Act to outside vendors.

Under the 2-year settlement, Butterball will pay the worker $135,000 in compensatory damages, $18,000 in back pay, and $77,000 for legal expenses. They must also appoint a dedicated liaison to help workers handle benefit claims.