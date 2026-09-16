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Poll shows Democrat Roy Cooper holding a 7-point lead over Republican Michael Whatley in Senate race

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 16, 2026 at 5:32 AM EDT
A new East Carolina University poll shows Democrat Roy Cooper holding a seven-point lead over Republican Michael Whatley in the battle for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat.
WUNC
A new East Carolina University poll shows Democrat Roy Cooper holding a seven-point lead over Republican Michael Whatley in the battle for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat.

A new East Carolina University poll shows Democrat Roy Cooper holding a seven-point lead over Republican Michael Whatley in the battle for North Carolina's open U.S. Senate seat.

The survey of likely voters puts the former governor ahead 46 to 39 percent, though a crucial 14 percent remain undecided with weeks left before Election Day.

According to ECU pollsters, pocketbook issues are driving the margin. Among the 43 percent of voters who say the economy is their top concern, Cooper leads Whatley by more than two to one.

Analysts say Whatley is also battling a name-recognition gap, with a third of voters still unfamiliar with the former RNC chair.

The poll features a credibility interval of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston