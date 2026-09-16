Pitt County stray cat tested positive for rabies

Health officials in Pitt County are warning residents after a stray cat tested positive for rabies.

The infected animal was found in the Mills Road area, southeast of Greenville. One person who came into contact with the stray has already begun receiving preventive medical treatment.

Public Health Director Wes Gray says the case is contained, but notes this is the county's third confirmed rabies case this year, following previous infections in a fox and a raccoon.

Officials are reminding the public to keep their pets' vaccinations up to date, as required by state law. Pitt County Animal Services offers $15 rabies vaccines by appointment at their shelter on County Home Road.

Anyone who may have had contact with the stray cat is urged to call the Pitt County Public Health department immediately.