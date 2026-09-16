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Pitt County stray cat tested positive for rabies

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 16, 2026 at 5:40 AM EDT
The normal and most successful mode of rabies virus transmission is via the bite of a rabid animal. Rabies virus is neurotropic; it gains access to the nervous system through exposed peripheral nerve synapses after inoculation, most often through bite wounds.
CDC
The normal and most successful mode of rabies virus transmission is via the bite of a rabid animal. Rabies virus is neurotropic; it gains access to the nervous system through exposed peripheral nerve synapses after inoculation, most often through bite wounds.

Health officials in Pitt County are warning residents after a stray cat tested positive for rabies.

The infected animal was found in the Mills Road area, southeast of Greenville. One person who came into contact with the stray has already begun receiving preventive medical treatment.

Public Health Director Wes Gray says the case is contained, but notes this is the county's third confirmed rabies case this year, following previous infections in a fox and a raccoon.

Officials are reminding the public to keep their pets' vaccinations up to date, as required by state law. Pitt County Animal Services offers $15 rabies vaccines by appointment at their shelter on County Home Road.

Anyone who may have had contact with the stray cat is urged to call the Pitt County Public Health department immediately.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston