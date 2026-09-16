Pitt County moving forward with plans for new $48 million admin building

Pitt County is moving forward with plans for a new, $48 million county administration building.

County commissioners have authorized their architect to begin seeking construction proposals starting October 10th. The proposed two-story facility will be built on Government Circle in Greenville, sitting on county-owned land between the Social Services Building and the Agricultural Center.

Officials say the project will consolidate the majority of non-judicial county offices—including the Tax Office, Register of Deeds, and the County Manager's staff—into a single location to improve public access.

Bids are due by November 12th, with county leaders hoping to break ground this coming January. Construction is expected to take 18 months, targeting a completion date in the summer of 2028.