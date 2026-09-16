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Pitt County moving forward with plans for new $48 million admin building

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 16, 2026 at 5:26 AM EDT

Pitt County is moving forward with plans for a new, $48 million county administration building.

County commissioners have authorized their architect to begin seeking construction proposals starting October 10th. The proposed two-story facility will be built on Government Circle in Greenville, sitting on county-owned land between the Social Services Building and the Agricultural Center.

Officials say the project will consolidate the majority of non-judicial county offices—including the Tax Office, Register of Deeds, and the County Manager's staff—into a single location to improve public access.

Bids are due by November 12th, with county leaders hoping to break ground this coming January. Construction is expected to take 18 months, targeting a completion date in the summer of 2028.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston