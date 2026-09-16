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New poll shows Democratic incumbent leading Republican challenger in the race for NC's First Congressional District

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 16, 2026 at 5:28 AM EDT
Incumbent Congressman Don Davis, left, is a former state senator and Air Force veteran from Greene County. His opponent is Republican Laurie Buckhout, right, a retired Army colonel who lives in Edenton.
Incumbent Congressman Don Davis, left, is a former state senator and Air Force veteran from Greene County. His opponent is Republican Laurie Buckhout, right, a retired Army colonel who lives in Edenton.

A new poll shows Democratic incumbent Don Davis leading Republican challenger Laurie Buckhout in the race for North Carolina's First Congressional District 50 to 43 percent.

The survey, conducted by GBAO for the Democratic super PAC House Majority PAC, shows Davis clearing the 50 percent mark despite a strong conservative tilt in the district. Respondents in the poll favored Donald Trump over Kamala Harris by eight points, but split their tickets to back Davis.

Campaign advisors credit the lead to Davis's strong personal standing and reputation for working across party lines in eastern North Carolina.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, placing Davis's lead outside that statistical threshold as both campaigns enter the final stretch ahead of November.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston