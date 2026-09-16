New poll shows Democratic incumbent leading Republican challenger in the race for NC's First Congressional District

A new poll shows Democratic incumbent Don Davis leading Republican challenger Laurie Buckhout in the race for North Carolina's First Congressional District 50 to 43 percent.

The survey, conducted by GBAO for the Democratic super PAC House Majority PAC, shows Davis clearing the 50 percent mark despite a strong conservative tilt in the district. Respondents in the poll favored Donald Trump over Kamala Harris by eight points, but split their tickets to back Davis.

Campaign advisors credit the lead to Davis's strong personal standing and reputation for working across party lines in eastern North Carolina.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, placing Davis's lead outside that statistical threshold as both campaigns enter the final stretch ahead of November.