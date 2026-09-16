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Martin County Sheriff's Office will no longer use artificial intelligence to enhance suspect photos

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 16, 2026 at 5:44 AM EDT

The Martin County Sheriff's Office will no longer use artificial intelligence to enhance suspect photos following concerns that the technology could distort vital evidence.

Sheriff Drew Robinson announced the policy shift after his department pulled down an AI-altered image posted online to help identify individuals connected to a break-in at the East Carolina Motor Speedway. While investigators originally used AI to clarify a blurry image, Robinson stated that the software is not completely reliable and risks creating inaccurate representations of people.

The sheriff took full responsibility for the post, stressing that public law enforcement photos must accurately represent the exact evidence available. Moving forward, the agency will rely strictly on unaltered imagery for suspect identification.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston