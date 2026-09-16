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Greensboro offers rezoning option for properties near Downtown Greenway

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 16, 2026 at 4:22 PM EDT
Greensboro Downtown Greenway
David Ford
/
WFDD
The grand opening of the Downtown Greensboro Greenway on May 16, 2026

Greensboro officials will now let certain property owners apply for rezoning in an effort to continue developing the Downtown Greenway area. 

Previously, property owners on or near the Greenway faced stricter building regulations, like height requirements, for multifamily or office construction. The new initiative will allow owners to change their property status to what’s called Central Business (CB) zoning.

That means a wider range of redevelopment options, including retail and higher-density residential uses. Interim Director of the Planning Department Russ Clegg says the city benefits from the change. 

"Because it sort of creates that streetscape you get in a downtown," says Clegg. "So, it should help increase the activity levels, kind of build on the investments that we've made as a city. So this helps move that forward in the same way that looking at where we can add more housing, essentially trying to understand how we can better make use of the infrastructure that we already have in place, and continue to grow our tax base around that infrastructure."

Property owners can apply for CB zoning online. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford