Sounds of Freedom: Training operations expected at MCAS Cherry Point for the rest of the month

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will launch high-intensity training operations for the remainder of September.

Beginning Wednesday, forces will conduct amphibious maneuvers. These operations include live-ammunition exercises at Bombing Target 11 on Piney Island. Activity moves to Bombing Target 2 at Cat Island on September 21st. Crews will conduct underwater environmental investigations, which include underwater detonations.

Routine explosives training will also occur directly on the air station. Nearby communities will hear loud blasts.

People must stay clear of all operational zones and follow posted safety instructions.