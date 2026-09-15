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Sounds of Freedom: Training operations expected at MCAS Cherry Point for the rest of the month

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 15, 2026 at 6:39 AM EDT

Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will launch high-intensity training operations for the remainder of September.

Beginning Wednesday, forces will conduct amphibious maneuvers. These operations include live-ammunition exercises at Bombing Target 11 on Piney Island. Activity moves to Bombing Target 2 at Cat Island on September 21st. Crews will conduct underwater environmental investigations, which include underwater detonations.

Routine explosives training will also occur directly on the air station. Nearby communities will hear loud blasts.

People must stay clear of all operational zones and follow posted safety instructions.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston