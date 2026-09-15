Shelter partnering with veterinary clinic to find permanent homes for pets

A local animal shelter is partnering with an area veterinary clinic to find permanent homes for pets as its facilities reach peak capacity.

The Carteret County Humane Society will host its Clear the Shelter adoption event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The drive will take place at the facility on Hibbs Road in Newport, in collaboration with PetDocks Veterinary Hospital.

To encourage community adoption, all fees will be reduced to $25. Management will review applications on-site, allowing approved coordinators to take their new pets home the same day.

The afternoon will feature family-friendly activities, shaved ice, and complimentary veterinary exams for all newly adopted animals.