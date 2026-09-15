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Shelter partnering with veterinary clinic to find permanent homes for pets

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 15, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT

A local animal shelter is partnering with an area veterinary clinic to find permanent homes for pets as its facilities reach peak capacity.

The Carteret County Humane Society will host its Clear the Shelter adoption event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The drive will take place at the facility on Hibbs Road in Newport, in collaboration with PetDocks Veterinary Hospital.

To encourage community adoption, all fees will be reduced to $25. Management will review applications on-site, allowing approved coordinators to take their new pets home the same day.

The afternoon will feature family-friendly activities, shaved ice, and complimentary veterinary exams for all newly adopted animals.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston