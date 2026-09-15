Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Plan to eliminate municipal property taxes in the City of Washington defeated

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 15, 2026 at 6:25 AM EDT
Annette Weston, Public Radio East
/
Screenshot
File photo

A bold plan to completely eliminate municipal property taxes in the City of Washington has been defeated.

The Washington City Council voted 3 to 1 Monday night to reject a resolution proposed by Councilman Joe Davis. The measure would have given city staff 45 days to outline an implementation plan to phase out all citywide property taxes over the next 24 months.

Opponents on the council expressed major concerns over how the city would fund essential public infrastructure and emergency operations without a steady stream of tax revenue.

A separate proposal by Davis to transfer municipal emergency medical services to Beaufort County was also voted down by the same 3 to 1 margin.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston