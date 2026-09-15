New bill would allow for upgrade of national park facilities without using taxpayer dollars

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the National Park System Long-Term Lease Investment Act, a bill that would allow for the upgrade of national park facilities without using taxpayer dollars.

Sponsored by North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy, H.R. 4931 allows the National Park Service to extend commercial leases for businesses operating inside federal parks—like historic hotels, marinas, and guide services.

Currently, short-term lease limits discourage these businesses from spending money on major renovations, since they risk losing their lease before recovering their investment. By granting early extensions to stable tenants, this legislation provides the long-term certainty needed to attract private funding for major upgrades.

Supporters say the change will directly benefit coastal economies like the Cape Hatteras National Seashore by modernizing visitor amenities and boosting local tourism.

The bill, backed by local leaders including Dare County Chairman Bob Woodard, now moves to the U.S. Senate.