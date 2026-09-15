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New bill would allow for upgrade of national park facilities without using taxpayer dollars

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 15, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT
The 163-foot-tall Cape Lookout National Seashore lighthouse is 163-years-old.
Annette Weston
/
Public Radio East
The 163-foot-tall Cape Lookout National Seashore lighthouse is 163-years-old.

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the National Park System Long-Term Lease Investment Act, a bill that would allow for the upgrade of national park facilities without using taxpayer dollars.

Sponsored by North Carolina Congressman Greg Murphy, H.R. 4931 allows the National Park Service to extend commercial leases for businesses operating inside federal parks—like historic hotels, marinas, and guide services.

Currently, short-term lease limits discourage these businesses from spending money on major renovations, since they risk losing their lease before recovering their investment. By granting early extensions to stable tenants, this legislation provides the long-term certainty needed to attract private funding for major upgrades.

Supporters say the change will directly benefit coastal economies like the Cape Hatteras National Seashore by modernizing visitor amenities and boosting local tourism.

The bill, backed by local leaders including Dare County Chairman Bob Woodard, now moves to the U.S. Senate.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston