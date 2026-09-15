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New Bern public monument honoring generations of Black artists will be dedicated next week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 15, 2026 at 6:59 AM EDT
Tryon Palace

A new public monument honoring generations of Black artists will be dedicated in downtown New Bern next week.

Tryon Palace will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the metal sculpture, titled "The Art of Crafting Lives," on Thursday, September 24th, at 10 a.m. The installation is located at Wilson Park, on the corner of South Front and Craven streets.

The public art piece recognizes the work, lives, and legacies of free and enslaved African American artists who engineered much of the city's historic 18th and 19th-century architecture. Mediums represented include brickmasonry, tailoring, coopering, and rope making. Interactive QR codes on the sculpture will allow visitors to take a virtual tour and explore the history of the individuals commemorated.

A lunch reception will follow at Mattocks Hall inside the North Carolina History Center.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston