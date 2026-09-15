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NCDOT looking for local small businesses to help maintain area roads

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 15, 2026 at 6:53 AM EDT

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking for local small businesses to help maintain area roads.

NCDOT is hosting a contractor outreach event in Kinston on Saturday, September 26th, from 10 a.m. to noon. The session will take place at the Division Two Engineer’s Office on Rouse Road Extension.

State officials want to partner and contract with local disadvantaged and small-business owners. Available opportunities include roadside mowing, pavement striping, traffic control, and emergency snow removal. Representatives will be on hand to explain how to get prequalified and bid on state projects.

Small contractors looking to grow can visit ncdot.gov for more information.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston