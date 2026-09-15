NCDOT looking for local small businesses to help maintain area roads

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking for local small businesses to help maintain area roads.

NCDOT is hosting a contractor outreach event in Kinston on Saturday, September 26th, from 10 a.m. to noon. The session will take place at the Division Two Engineer’s Office on Rouse Road Extension.

State officials want to partner and contract with local disadvantaged and small-business owners. Available opportunities include roadside mowing, pavement striping, traffic control, and emergency snow removal. Representatives will be on hand to explain how to get prequalified and bid on state projects.

Small contractors looking to grow can visit ncdot.gov for more information.