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NC AG praises Supreme Court ruling blocking changes to mail-in voting, calling the late changes a "recipe for chaos"

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 15, 2026 at 6:03 AM EDT

The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked a last-minute attempt by the Postal Service to alter mail-in voting rules in North Carolina.

In a seven-to-two decision, the high court agreed that changing the rules after ballots had already gone out would cause immediate administrative gridlock.

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson praised the ruling, calling the late changes a "recipe for chaos." He said it would be impossible to implement a brand-new tracking system mid-election, especially since the system doesn’t even exist yet.

Jackson emphasized, "You don't change the rules in the middle of the election."

Mail-in balloting will proceed under standard state guidelines.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston