NC AG praises Supreme Court ruling blocking changes to mail-in voting, calling the late changes a "recipe for chaos"

The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked a last-minute attempt by the Postal Service to alter mail-in voting rules in North Carolina.

In a seven-to-two decision, the high court agreed that changing the rules after ballots had already gone out would cause immediate administrative gridlock.

North Carolina Attorney General Jeff Jackson praised the ruling, calling the late changes a "recipe for chaos." He said it would be impossible to implement a brand-new tracking system mid-election, especially since the system doesn’t even exist yet.

Jackson emphasized, "You don't change the rules in the middle of the election."

Mail-in balloting will proceed under standard state guidelines.