Local healthcare worker honored for risking his life to pull driver from burning car

A local healthcare worker is being honored for risking his life to pull a driver from a burning car.

CarolinaEast Health System named New Bern echo technician Jensen Hawkins the recipient of the Scott Whitford Unsung Hero of the Year Award. This honor recognizes individuals who display extraordinary selflessness both in the hospital and out in the community.

In June, Hawkins and his wife came upon a vehicle that had crashed into a light pole and caught fire. Hawkins used a trailer hitch from his own vehicle to smash the window, pulling the trapped driver to safety just seconds before the car exploded twice. Hawkins was hurt during the rescue but expressed gratitude for being in the right place at the right time to help.

The award is named in honor of Scott Whitford, a beloved member of the CarolinaEast family who lost his life while saving two people caught in a rip current.