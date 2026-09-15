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Local healthcare worker honored for risking his life to pull driver from burning car

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 15, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
CarolinaEast Health System named New Bern echo technician Jensen Hawkins the recipient of the Scott Whitford Unsung Hero of the Year Award. This honor recognizes individuals who display extraordinary selflessness both in the hospital and out in the community.
CarolinaEast Health System
CarolinaEast Health System named New Bern echo technician Jensen Hawkins the recipient of the Scott Whitford Unsung Hero of the Year Award. This honor recognizes individuals who display extraordinary selflessness both in the hospital and out in the community.

A local healthcare worker is being honored for risking his life to pull a driver from a burning car.

CarolinaEast Health System named New Bern echo technician Jensen Hawkins the recipient of the Scott Whitford Unsung Hero of the Year Award. This honor recognizes individuals who display extraordinary selflessness both in the hospital and out in the community.

In June, Hawkins and his wife came upon a vehicle that had crashed into a light pole and caught fire. Hawkins used a trailer hitch from his own vehicle to smash the window, pulling the trapped driver to safety just seconds before the car exploded twice. Hawkins was hurt during the rescue but expressed gratitude for being in the right place at the right time to help.

The award is named in honor of Scott Whitford, a beloved member of the CarolinaEast family who lost his life while saving two people caught in a rip current.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston