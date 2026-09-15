Guilford schools mourning loss of 2 student football players

Two Guilford County Schools students have died this academic year after playing football.

At the end of August, Northwest Guilford Middle Schooler Caden Sorrell suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during football practice, according to his family’s GoFundMe post.

Less than two weeks later, Page High School student Davion Fewell died after being injured during a game.

School district officials say the students received immediate medical attention by trained personnel onsite, who followed emergency response protocols for each student’s condition.

The district says they can’t discuss further medical details for privacy reasons.

When asked whether the incidents would prompt changes to football practices and games, officials said GCS follows guidance and requirements from the North Carolina High School Athletics Association.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of our students are our top priorities," GCS said in a statement.

Northwest Guilford has created a memorial space on campus, and Page is holding a candlelight vigil this week.