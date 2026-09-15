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ENC popular underwater attraction holding up well, supporting marine life and diving

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 15, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT

A popular underwater attraction off the North Carolina coast is getting high marks for structural durability.

State marine biologists recently completed a survey of the Titan, a 116-foot tugboat sunk more than two decades ago to create artificial reef AR-345 off Carteret County. The dive team reports that the vessel remains in excellent condition in about 60 feet of water. The ship's wheelhouse and smokestack are still completely upright, the hull is sound, and there is minimal sediment buildup on the ocean floor.

The site continues to serve as a thriving habitat for marine life and a premier destination for local anglers and scuba divers. Coordinates and maps for the Titan and other artificial reefs are available on the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries website.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston