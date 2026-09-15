ENC popular underwater attraction holding up well, supporting marine life and diving

A popular underwater attraction off the North Carolina coast is getting high marks for structural durability.

State marine biologists recently completed a survey of the Titan, a 116-foot tugboat sunk more than two decades ago to create artificial reef AR-345 off Carteret County. The dive team reports that the vessel remains in excellent condition in about 60 feet of water. The ship's wheelhouse and smokestack are still completely upright, the hull is sound, and there is minimal sediment buildup on the ocean floor.

The site continues to serve as a thriving habitat for marine life and a premier destination for local anglers and scuba divers. Coordinates and maps for the Titan and other artificial reefs are available on the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries website.