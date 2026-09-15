Emerald Isle leaders pausing proposed surveillance expansion to get feedback from locals

Emerald Isle leaders are hitting the brakes on a proposed surveillance expansion to gather more feedback from local residents.

The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to delay purchasing two automatic license plate recognition cameras and a police drone. The equipment would be completely funded by a $20,000 donation from a frequent visitor to support law enforcement and water search-and-rescue efforts. However, local officials tabled the decision after some commissioners raised concerns over privacy protections and public trust.

Town Manager Frank Rush indicated that the municipality will host public information and input sessions over the next few weeks so residents can review the proposed usage policies before a final vote is held.