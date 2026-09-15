Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Emerald Isle leaders pausing proposed surveillance expansion to get feedback from locals

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 15, 2026 at 6:18 AM EDT
Emerald Isle Bridge. (Photo credit: Town of Emerald Isle)
Town of Emerald Isle
Emerald Isle Bridge.

Emerald Isle leaders are hitting the brakes on a proposed surveillance expansion to gather more feedback from local residents.

The Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to delay purchasing two automatic license plate recognition cameras and a police drone. The equipment would be completely funded by a $20,000 donation from a frequent visitor to support law enforcement and water search-and-rescue efforts. However, local officials tabled the decision after some commissioners raised concerns over privacy protections and public trust.

Town Manager Frank Rush indicated that the municipality will host public information and input sessions over the next few weeks so residents can review the proposed usage policies before a final vote is held.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston