Vote on proposed one-year data center moratorium in Beaufort County postponed

A vote on a proposed one-year data center moratorium in Beaufort County has been postponed until next month.

The Board of Commissioners was scheduled to vote on the temporary freeze tonight, but officials pushed the decision back to October 5th to give the community more time to provide feedback.

If passed, the moratorium would temporarily halt the acceptance, processing, and approval of all new data center applications. County officials stress that no facilities are currently planned; the pause simply gives planners time to draft specific zoning and environmental regulations.

While the official vote is delayed, an informal public hearing is still happening tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the County Administration Building in Washington, where people can share their input in person.