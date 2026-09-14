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Vote on proposed one-year data center moratorium in Beaufort County postponed

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published September 14, 2026 at 6:26 AM EDT
An aerial view of a 33 megawatt data center with closed-loop cooling system in Vernon, California.
Mario Tama
/
Getty Images
File: An aerial view of a 33 megawatt data center with closed-loop cooling system.

A vote on a proposed one-year data center moratorium in Beaufort County has been postponed until next month.

The Board of Commissioners was scheduled to vote on the temporary freeze tonight, but officials pushed the decision back to October 5th to give the community more time to provide feedback.

If passed, the moratorium would temporarily halt the acceptance, processing, and approval of all new data center applications. County officials stress that no facilities are currently planned; the pause simply gives planners time to draft specific zoning and environmental regulations.

While the official vote is delayed, an informal public hearing is still happening tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the County Administration Building in Washington, where people can share their input in person.
Annette Weston
Annette is an award-winning journalist based in Eastern North Carolina. Her career includes professional stops across the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast, recently culminating in a 2026 Region 8 Edward R. Murrow Award for Small Market Radio Best News Series for her work on the Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series. Guided by a passion for human-interest storytelling, she focuses on narratives that touch hearts and connect communities. A mother of four and grandmother of two, Annette enjoys reading and creating epic Halloween costumes in her spare time. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston